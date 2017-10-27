NA-4: PTI leads after unofficial results of 236 polling stations

Vote counting is underway in Peshawar’s NA-4 by-election after polling came to an end at 5PM.

Polls opened in the constituency at 8AM with voters casting their ballots at 269 polling stations.

Thursday had been declared a holiday by the deputy commissioner for the convenience of voters.

This is also the first time that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were tested in an electoral exercise.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 100 polling booths would be using the EVMs alongside the manual voting process.

With posters, banners, and promotional material adorning the constituency’s roadways and the campaigning having ended two days prior, the by-election is perceived to be a litmus test for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) popularity in the province, especially in light of next year’s general elections.

The male-to-female ratio of registered voters is almost 3:2.

Six political and eight independent candidates are vying for the MNA slot; they include PTI’s Arbab Amir Ayub, Asad Gulzar — late incumbent Gulzar Khan’s son — for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party’s (ANP) Khushdil Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Wisal Farooq, Tehreek-e-Labaik’s Allama Shafiq Amini, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Nasir Khan Moosa Zai.

Apart from 1,400 army personnel, around 4,500 police officials were stationed for security in and around the polling stations.