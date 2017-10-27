Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:13 AM

Moulana Ameer Zaman Felicitates New Chinese Envoy to Pakistan Yao Jing

Oct 27, 2017

Moulana Ameer Zaman, Federal Minister for Postal Services presenting stamp albums on Pak-China Friendship to the Outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong.

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Ameer Zaman , Federal Minister for Postal Services has greeted the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Yao Jing.

Federal Minister, Maulana Ameer Zaman expressed his confidence that all weather strategic partnership between China and Pakistan will further strengthen under CPEC framework.

He added that Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) supports the present Government policies on CPEC and hoped that CPEC will bring greater economic benefits for the people of Pakistan, particularly it will open new vistas of development in Baluchistan.

On this occasion, Maulana Ameer Zaman, Federal Minister also paid rich tribute to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong who was decorated with Hilal-e-Pakistan for his outstanding contribution to promote people to people contact between China and Pakistan.

