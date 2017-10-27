Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:13 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

China will not change determination to deepen relations with Russia — Xi

Oct 27, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Russia is China’s comprehensive strategic partner of coordination, and whatever volatile changes take place in international environment, China will not change its determination to deepen relations with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated Xi on his reelection as the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Putin also extended congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress.

ECP accepts Imran’s apology, concludes contempt of court cases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily