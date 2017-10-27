China will not change determination to deepen relations with Russia — Xi

Russia is China’s comprehensive strategic partner of coordination, and whatever volatile changes take place in international environment, China will not change its determination to deepen relations with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated Xi on his reelection as the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Putin also extended congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress.