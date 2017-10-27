China will not change determination to deepen relations with Russia — Xi

Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:13 AM
Oct 27, 2017 China Update with CRI 0
Russia is China’s comprehensive strategic partner of coordination, and whatever volatile changes take place in international environment, China will not change its determination to deepen relations with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated Xi on his reelection as the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Putin also extended congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress.
Aug 07, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily