Army chief visits PAF Mushaf, witnesses multinational exercise

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mushaf airbase and witnessed the ongoing multinational exercise at the recently established Air Power Centre of Excellence (ACE).

The exercise, ACES meet 2017, has the participation of the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Turkish Air Force, with observers from eight other countries. The two-week long exercise started on October 16, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief was briefed on the ACE facility and the scope of the exercise, which is aimed at mutual cooperation between air forces and to consolidate upon modern concepts in the domain of counter-terrorism, added ISPR.

Addressing the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said that the existing global security scenario coupled with changing dynamics of warfare calls for an enhanced partnership among nations and their armed forces.

The air chief added that the establishment of PAF ACE was a strategic initiative for developing a unique institution to share experiences of PAF with friendly air forces gained during counter-terrorism operations. He further said that air operations have to remain in sync with land operations to make decisive gains on the ground.

General Bajwa thanked the PAF for the opportunity to see the exercise and acknowledged PAF’s contributions and support in the fight against terrorism. COAS hailed operational readiness and professional expertise of the PAF, further said ISPR.

Upon arrival at base, the army chief was received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Abbasi, defence attachés of various countries and other senior officers from the three services.