19th CPC National Congress holds news conference

Oct 27, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

A spokesperson for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held a news conference at the Media Center in Beijing on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

The week-long CPC National Congress, which began on October 18, wrapped up on October 24.

The session provided details about Xi Jinping’s report to the 19th CPC National Congress, and also took questions from the media.

