World Cup trophy’s Pakistan stop in doubt, confirms FIFA

KARACHI: FIFA’s suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) continues to hurt the country as the world governing body’s spokesperson has confirmed that Pakistan may no longer be a stop for the World Cup trophy’s world tour.

PFF’s suspension has led to rumours that the trophy will be going to India instead of Pakistan, with former federation chairman Makhdoom Saleh Hayat also claiming as such. However, FIFA’s spokesperson has confirmed to media that no changes have been made to the tour as of yet.

“For the time being we have no updates on the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour stop in Pakistan,” said the spokesperson via email.

While many football fans of the country are looking forward to setting their sights on the fabled World Cup trophy, if the trophy does come to Pakistan then it will be a bitter sweet moment for former national skipper Saddam Hussain and midfielder Saadullah.

For them, the trophy serves as little more than a stark reminder that while the World Cup may come to Pakistan, Pakistan are not going to the World Cup any time soon.

“It would’ve been great had the trophy come to Pakistan,” said Saadullah. “That is the only way we could have seen the trophy. It was the same when Leisure Leagues brought the likes of Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka to Pakistan; that was our only chance of playing with such legends.”