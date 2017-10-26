Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:30 AM

Sialkot exporters earning foreign exchange US$2bn annually

SIALKOT: The Sialkot exporters are playing a pivotal role in earning foreign exchange to the tune of US$ 2 billion annually, strengthening the national economy besides globally promoting the soft image of Pakistan.

This was stated by president Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zahid Latif Malik while addressing a meeting of the exporters here Wednesday SCCI’s SVP Abdul Waheed, Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja and the representatives various trade bodies attended the meeting.

The SCCI president said the exporters were utilizing their energies with full devotion and dedication for enhancing the Sialkot exports to earn foreign exchange.

He said that there was no doubt to say that the trendy Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture international trade markets by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products.

