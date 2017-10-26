Pakistan to participate in UN Environment Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan to participate in UN Environment Assembly meeting which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December.

The invitation in this regard was given by Regional Director Asia and the Pacific office United Nations Environment Dechen Tsering during a meeting with Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, said a press release.

During the meeting, the minister informed the visiting gust “Pakistan is living under the threats of melting glaciers due to global warming”.

“It is responsibility of developed nations to provide help in capacity building to the countries who are paying the price for their development. We should raise this issue at every forum”. he added.

The minister said that climate change was a global issue and required collective efforts from all the nations to combat it.