Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:30 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Pakistan to participate in UN Environment Assembly

Oct 26, 2017 Metro 0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan to participate in UN Environment Assembly meeting which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December.

The invitation in this regard was given by Regional Director Asia and the Pacific office United Nations Environment Dechen Tsering during a meeting with Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, said a press release.

During the meeting, the minister informed the visiting gust “Pakistan is living under the threats of melting glaciers due to global warming”.

“It is responsibility of developed nations to provide help in capacity building to the countries who are paying the price for their development. We should raise this issue at every forum”. he added.

The minister said that climate change was a global issue and required collective efforts from all the nations to combat it.

Xi presents new CPC central leadership, roadmap for next 5 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily