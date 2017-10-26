Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan has castigated the recent ceasefire violation by Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians and injuries to six others.

Islamabad lodged a strong protest to the Indian aggression in Leepa sector which took place on October 24, according to media.

India’s deputy high commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office to condemn the violation.

In a statement, it said despite calls for restraint, New Delhi continues to indulge in flagrant violations, which shall be stopped.

Indian forces, the Foreign Office added, have carried out more than 1,150 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary this year, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 49 innocent civilians and injuries to 165 others.