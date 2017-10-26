Latest update October 26th, 2017 12:30 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violations

Oct 26, 2017 Top Stories 0

Pakistan has castigated the recent ceasefire violation by Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians and injuries to six others.

Islamabad lodged a strong protest to the Indian aggression in Leepa sector which took place on October 24, according to media.

India’s deputy high commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office to condemn the violation.

In a statement, it said despite calls for restraint, New Delhi continues to indulge in flagrant violations, which shall be stopped.

Indian forces, the Foreign Office added, have carried out more than 1,150 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary this year, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 49 innocent civilians and injuries to 165 others.

Hafiz Saeed's name not on list of 75 militants handed over by US: Khawaja Asif

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily