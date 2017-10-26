ECP’s decision on Ayesha Gulalai to promote horse-trading: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan criticized the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of dismissing the disqualification reference against Ayesha Gulalai.

Khan who had filed the reference said: “If reserved seat MNAs behave like this then it is an outright violation of the law,” he said, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision not to disqualify her despite violating PTI’s directions “will promote horse-trading”.

The PTI chairman who was speaking to reporters here stressed that if a party member resigns, he or she is no longer a member of the party.

Imran Khan had earlier said Gulalai had announced her decision to resign and the decision of the ECP was unconstitutional.

The ECP had dismissed the disqualification reference filed against Ayesha Gulalai and she would remain a member of the National Assembly from the PTI.

Gulalai spoke to reporters following the ECP’s decision and criticized the PTI chairman, saying he wants to forcefully impose his decisions on state institutions.

“If Niazi Sb brings people out on the streets then I will come out on Parade Ground too to protect those state institutions,” she asserted.

Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan, claimed Imran has links with the Taliban, saying, “all other political parties’ rallies are attacked by the Taliban but not Imran’s…where music is played”.