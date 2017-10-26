Co-star reveals truth about Arshi Khan’s alleged affair with Shahid Afridi

Controversy queen Arshi Khan previously made some shocking revelations about her alleged relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi but one of her co-stars has some totally opposite things to say about this alleged love affair.

So much for the love of controversy, Arshi, who is known for creating news of every different sort, is currently to everyone’s amuse a part of the most controversial reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. However, apart from making news from inside the Bigg Boss house, the actress/model is in news outside too. As a colleague of Arshi’s, actress/model Gehana Vasisth has spilled the beans and revealed shocking details about her former mate.

Arshi, who has claimed to be 27 years old is actually 32 and is not single but married to a 50-year-old man, Gehana told media. “Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27,” Gehana has claimed.

“She has reduced her age by over 5 years and I happen to know Arshi from her school days. She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life,” she added.

Referring to Arshi’s claims of having an affair with Shahid Afridi, she said, “Forget about having an intimate relationship with Afridi, Arshi has never met him face-to-face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time.”

Apparently this is not the end to it as Arshi also has up to 10 pending legal cases against her and four of those are for humiliating the Indian and Pakistani flags by painting them on her body.