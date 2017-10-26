Amir pumps iron ahead of T20 encounter

Coming as a major boost for the Pakistan team, ace fast bowler Mohammad Amir would finally return to action for the T20 series.

After suffering a drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Test series, losing in 2-0. Pakistan made a magical comeback in the ODIs achieving a rare 5-0 whitewash against the visitors.

With T20 series in sight, Sarfraz’s men would be eyeing to carry on the momentum in the game shortest format. The arrival of Amir, who is working hard to gain his fitness, will add to the potency of Pakistan bowling attack.

Amir was seen flexing muscles at a gym, ahead of the encounter with the Lankans, as the pacer aims to bid adieu to the tour with a bang.

Pakistan will play three T20s against Sri Lanka with the first and second to be played on Thursday and Friday, respectively at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The final T20 will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday (October 29).