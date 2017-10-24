Rumour has it Sushant Singh, Kriti Sanon might tie the knot

Reports about romantic relationship between Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput have been doing rounds from quite some time now, and as per the latest buzz, both actors are all set to take their relationship to another level.

Sanon hails from Delhi and her parents still reside there. On a recent trip to visit their daughter, FilmFare reported the ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress invited alleged beau Rajput over to meet her parents.

The alleged love-birds first met on the sets of ‘Raabta’ and hit it off immediately. Few Indian media outlets have been reporting that the two are talking marriage already and planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Even their film didn’t do well but their chemistry can’t be neglected. They both have been spotted together on different occasions. Recently, they have also performed together in India’s one of the biggest award function. The duo also steps up in each other’s defense on several occasions.

On work front, Sushant will be seen in an Indian sci-fi movie ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’, while Kriti Sanon hasn’t signed her next movie yet.