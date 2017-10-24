PSX commences week on negative note; benchmark index plunges 604 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commenced the week on a negative note as the bears returned, pulling the benchmark KSE-100 Index 604 points lower to 41,483.

Though the index showed some mixed activity in the first few minutes of the trading session, it continued to remain under pressure during the rest of the day. The market touched a day’s high at 42,162 points whereas it hit a bottom of 41,414 points near the close of the session.

Volumes slipped to 153.4 million shares valued at around Rs8 billion. Of the 354 traded symbols, 93 advanced, 239 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

The engineering sector dominated the market with around 31.6m shares traded. Oil and gas marketing scrips and textiles followed with and 18.8m and 16.7m shares traded, respectively.