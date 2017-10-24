NAB to probe Multan metro project

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal ordered probe over the Multan Metro Bus project, and said mega corruption cases filed at the bureau would not be reduced to mundane paperwork and would be dealt with as per the law of the land.

The project, a brainchild of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is now at the centre of a multibillion rupee corruption probe.

Chairing a meeting of the NAB director generals (DGs) at the NAB Headquarters, Iqbal also ordered enquiry into the sale of Pakistan International Airline aeroplanes at low prices. He also directed the concerned DGs to present investigation reports of private housing societies within a week so that the time period of these cases can be reviewed.

The chairman said that all big cases of corruption should be prepared and submitted within the next three months. The meeting was attended by all regional DGs and deputy chairman, Imtiaz Tajwar.

“We will follow a zero-tolerance policy for corruption to ensure we remove this menace from the country,” he said, adding that all inquiries, complains and investigations would be completed based on proof and transparency.

“We have a set timeline of 10 months for dealing with cases, which will be followed strictly while we will take necessary measures against those found to be corrupt,” the chairman said.

He said necessary action would be taken against corrupt NAB officials, while lamenting that despite an internal accountability process being launched, there was still no action.

Iqbal further said that he would take all possible steps to improve the NAB’s reputation while reiterating that the bureau had no place for corrupt officials.

“No one, including me, is above the law. The very laws that give us authority also gives us guidelines to prevent the misuse of our powers,” he maintained.

He directed the officers to work with honesty while emphasising that he would not allow any official to ignore the rules on merit and transparency. He said he would not be lenient with those not respecting the law and encourage an internal and external NAB audit to ensure proper use of funds and resources.

The chairman vowed to make NAB one of the best institutes in the country and asked the officials to increase productivity and efficiency. He advised the DGs to treat people at the bureau with respect so that the NAB’s image could improve.