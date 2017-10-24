Faisal Mosque illuminated pink in solidarity with breast cancer patients

The Faisal Mosque in Islamabad was illuminated pink as part of a solidarity and awareness campaign with breast cancer patients and survivors.

The initiative has been taken by Pink Ribbon Campaign to draw attention to early detection of breast cancer and in the camaraderie of patients and survivors of breast cancer in Pakistan.

Last year Pink Ribbon Campaign, in collaboration with Government of Pakistan, National History and Literary Heritage Division and administration of Mazar-i-Quaid, had illuminated one of the most sanctified places in the country — the Mazar-i-Quaid — in solidarity with the 40,000 women who die each year due to breast cancer.

Pink Ribbon Campaign celebrates the month on October as ‘PINKtober’ to urge people to become a beacon of hope for women and families who have lost their loved ones, he added.