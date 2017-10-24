Bilawal takes notice of Imran being denied entry to Qalandar’s shrine

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has taken notice of reports regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan being barred from entering the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

According to a statement issued from Bilawal House, the party chairperson has said the shrines of Sufi saints should not be used for political point scoring.

While mentioning the clarification given regarding the issue, Bilawal said police and officers of the local administration have said before the media that Imran wanted to go inside the shrine with his private guards, which is why he was intercepted. However, as per media reports, others present with Imran were allowed inside the shrine without their guards.

Nevertheless, Bilawal has directed the Sindh government to constitute a committee over the matter and present a report to him, the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, Sindh police spokesperson said the standard operating procedure for security was the reason why Imran was barred from entering the shrine without his armed guards.

However, he added, four vehicles with Imran and other minister who accompanied him were still allowed in the shrine area despite their visit not being scheduled.

The police spokesperson said only armed guards were stopped from entering the shrine premises, over which they raised hue and cry and shouted slogans against the police. Nevertheless, all the PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Aleem Adil Sheikh and Arif Alvi were allowed inside the shrine later, the police spokesperson said.