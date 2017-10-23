Latest update October 23rd, 2017 10:00 AM

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter’s transformation will surely leave you impressed

Oct 23, 2017 Showbiz 0

All celebrity progeny are born stars and this star kid is different. Trishala Dutt, daughter to superstar Sanjay Dutt and granddaughter to Nargis and Sunil Dutt, is already a celebrity with quite many followers on her social media.

Trishala is the 28-year-old daughter of Sanjay and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumor in 1996. The aspiring psychologist is currently residing in her mother’s hometown New York City.

These days the forensic specialized diva likes to be an active member of social media. Trishala shares everything and anything about her day-to-day life, from going for shopping to makeup and glam up looks, hair-dos for her gym and events visits.

However, the most interesting thing about the pictures Trishala shares on social media is her transformation from being an overweight chubby girl to a fit and healthy person. Seeing Trishala’s then and now pictures will surely make want to hit the gym to shed the extra pounds.

 

