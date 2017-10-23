MQM-P lawmakers will resign if threats to switch parties don’t stop: Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar warned that his party’s lawmakers would resign from parliament if they were further “coerced” into switching parties.

“The time has come that we make a decision,” the MQM-P chief said at a press conference in Karachi.

“It’s been a year since we parted ways with the the MQM-London. But still our party’s legislators are being forced to switch loyalties. I don’t understand why this is happening,” he added.

Sattar conceded that some of the party lawmakers who had left the party earlier on had done so of their choice.

However, he maintained, the MQM-P leadership had spoken with its lawmakers and they were all being pressured to leave the party.

“Not only our MPAs, MNAs and senators, but also town and UC committee leaders are being threatened to quit the party,” he said.

“One of our members from North Nazimabad town, Sohail Qureshi, was arrested and later seen in the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) camp. Following this, several other members defected to the PSP.”

Speaking on the party’s reservations on the census results, Sattar said the party would stage a protest rally at Mazar-e-Quaid on November 5.

Recently, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assured a delegation of the MQM-P headed by Sattar that the promises made with the latter by his predecessor Nawaz Sharif would be fulfilled.

Abbasi directed the interior minister to review the MQM-P’s complaints about the arbitrary arrests of its activists and ensure that these cases were dealt with in a fair manner.

The MQM-P also complained to the PM about the provincial government’s lack of cooperation with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Abbasi responded that district governments were an important component of the country’s democratic set-up and played a crucial role in its development.

He added that the provincial government would be asked to pay due attention to the local bodies.