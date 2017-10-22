Qandeel’s parents accuse Qavi of offering millions to withdraw case

KARACHI: Social media sensation Qandeel Baloch’s parents claimed that the prime accused of their daughter’s murder — Mufti Abdul Qavi — has offered millions in bribe to withdraw the case.

“We won’t forgive our daughter’s murder in exchange for the money, cars, and houses [offered to us],” Qandeel’s parents said. “We are happy that Qavi was arrested and request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to keep a close eye on the case.”

According to an angiography report, Qavi’s left artery is blocked.

His doctors have advised against the man’s physical remand to the police, citing the urgent need of treatment for the accused.

A sessions court, hearing the model and social media icon’s murder case, had remanded the accused into police custody for four days on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday after the court dismissed his bail plea and ordered the police to arrest him for failing to cooperate with the prosecution.

The murder:

Qandeel Baloch, who shot to fame for her “bold” selfies that polarised Pakistan, was allegedly strangled in July 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem.

In his confession, Waseem claimed she had brought shame on the family and owned up to his crime in a press conference after his arrest.

Prior to her death, Baloch, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the interior ministry to provide her with security.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf suspended Mufti Abdul Qavi’s membership of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee after Baloch released pictures of herself with the cleric in a hotel room weeks before her murder, wearing his hat and pouting.

She had accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

“I thought I would expose him as he is in reality,” she told newsman at the time, adding: “He is a different person alone and different when he has his followers around him.”

She had faced frequent abuse and death threats.

The so-called ‘honour-killing’ had sent shockwaves across the country and triggered an outpouring of grief on social media for Baloch.