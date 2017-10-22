Latest update October 22nd, 2017 1:29 AM

Parera to lead Sri Lanka against Pakistan, Malinga dropped

Oct 22, 2017 Sports 0

Sri Lanka cricket announced a 15-man T20 squad for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

Thisara Perera, will lead the squad for the series in which the first two matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27, before flying to Lahore for the last match on October 29.

Meanwhile, skipper Upal Tharanga, has been dropped after he refused to travel to Pakistan.

Furthermore, other key members including Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Lasith Malinga also refused to play in Lahore and, therefore, have been excluded from the squad.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

