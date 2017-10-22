Dolphin force formed for defence of CPEC projects: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said that the Dolphin force has been formed for safeguarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in the province.

The CM Punjab was addressing the passing out ceremony of the Dolphin force, where he said that the idea of the force originated from Turkey.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that same level of quality service can be expected from the force.

He said that the personnel of the force will set examples regarding eradication of crime.

The CM Punjab said that the government has spent billions of rupees on the constitution of the Dolphin force and everyone’s sight is set upon it.

The idea of the forces was conceived back in 2013, where it was decided to equip 700 policemen to battle against street crime.