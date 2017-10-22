China fears envoy in Pakistan might be attacked, requests more security

Latest update October 22nd, 2017 1:29 AM
Oct 22, 2017 Top Stories 0
The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has requested more security for its ambassador in the wake of information that he is likely to be attacked.
Media reported that in a letter written to the interior ministry, the Chinese embassy has said that a terrorist had entered the country to attack Yao Jing.
The embassy has requested the government to take immediate action on the intelligence information, and provide security to the ambassador.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will connect this region of China with Pakistan’s seaport Gwadar through a network of rail, road and pipeline projects.
