Xi calls for advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics for new era

Xi Jinping called on members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and people of all ethnic groups in the country to advance socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

Xi made the remarks during a panel discussion with delegates from Guizhou Province who are in Beijing to attend the CPC’s 19th National Congress.

Xi Jinping (C rear) speaks during a panel discussion with delegates from Guizhou Province who attend the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in Beijing, capital of China.

Commending Guizhou’s development over the past five years, Xi said socialism with Chinese characteristics has now entered a “new era.”

He said this is a “major political assessment” as well as a “strategic reflection that affects the whole landscape.”

“The evolution of the principal contradiction facing Chinese society represents a historic shift that affects the whole landscape,” Xi said, echoing a report he made at the opening session of the Party congress when he spoke of “the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.”

Xi told delegates from Guizhou that efforts must be made to address unbalanced and inadequate development and meet people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
