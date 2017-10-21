Terror attacks won’t deter our resolve for regional peace, says army chief

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan including the one on Afghan National Army base in Kandahar, saying the two countries have suffered a lot from terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chief of army staff (COAS) said during a meeting with Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Both the countries [Afghanistan and Pakistan] have suffered a lot from terrorism and such attacks shall not deter our resolve and commitments for peace in the region,” Gen Qamar said.

On Thursday, over 50 Afghan soldiers were killed and nine wounded in a Taliban-claimed assault on a military base in southern Afghanistan which saw the insurgents blast their way into the compound with at least one explosives-laden Humvee, the Afghan defence ministry said.

The Taliban claimed the ambush in a message to journalists that said all 60 security personnel on the base were killed.

The COAS also expressed his sympathies with bereaved Afghan families.