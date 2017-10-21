Shahid Kapoor feels overshadowed by Ranveer Singh in ‘Padmavati’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is apparently not so happy with the final trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ as the actor is feeling overshadowed by the magnificent glimpse of Allaudin Khilji, Ranveer Singh.

Soon after the release of ‘Padmavati’ trailer, everyone started talking about Ranveer and only Ranveer Singh. From his looks, attire, the scar of his face and to his perfect expressions playing the conniving and menacing Delhi Sultanate ruler, Alauddin Khilji. Ranveer quite clearly took everyone’s attention outbidding Deepika Padukone and especially Shahid Kapoor who really felt left out and unrecognized.

According to media, Shahid who is essaying the role of Rani Padmavati’s husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, wants director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cut out a separate trailer for his onscreen character. Apparently Shahid is making it evident that he has been overshadowed by Ranveer and Deepika and he’s upset about it. Another thing that is stressing Shahid is that his poster release was sandwiched between Deepika’s and Ranveer’s poster cutting off his attention.

It’s still to see if these are only rumors or Shahid is really miffed about his part in the trailer but the anticipated movie is set to release on 1st December.