Pollution linked to million deaths worldwide

ISLAMABAD: Pollution was linked to million deaths worldwide mostly through the diseases it causes including heart conditions, strokes and lung cancer, according to a new report.

Leading researchers and practitioners in fields of pollution management, environmental health and sustainable development compiled the global report said that almost all pollution-related deaths around 92 percent are in poor or middle-income countries.

Pollution is much more than an environmental challenge it is a profound and pervasive threat that affects many aspects of human health and well-being,” said Philip Landrigan, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the United States who co-led the study.

Dirty air caused by everything from transport and industry to indoor fires was the biggest contributor linked to 6.5 million deaths, it said.

The next biggest cause was polluted water that spread gastrointestinal diseases and parasitic infections and killed 1.8 million people.

The greatest numbers of deaths linked to pollution were in India with 2.5 million and in China with 1.8 million.

The research conducted by 40 international scientists who had used the data from the Global Burden of Disease study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

“The report urges countries to be included in pollution planning and into their planning processes and asks for support from development assistance agencies to design and implement programs that reduce pollution and save lives.”

“To reduce ozone pollution, you need to control emissions of different precursors from many different sources,” Kuylenstierna said. “This includes emissions from road transport, household energy use, as well as methane emissions from agriculture.”