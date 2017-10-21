Nawaz Sharif indicted in Flagship Investment Ltd reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court indicted deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment Ltd reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge read out the charges against Nawaz to his legal representative, Zafir Khan.

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s representative pleaded not guilty.

The charge sheet, read out by Justice Muhammad Bashir, stated that the former prime minister had assets beyond his means of income.

It also said that Nawaz Sharif held public offices between 2007 and 2014, when he was also the chairman of Flagship Investment.

Nawaz Sharif, the charge sheet said, had accepted before the Joint Investigation Team and the Supreme Court that he was a shareholder in the company.

The court directed the prosecution to produce evidence and witnesses from the next hearing, likely to take place on October 26.

Nawaz’s sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are also accused in the case and have already been declared absconders for being unable to appear before the court.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were indicted in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to Avenfield apartments in London.