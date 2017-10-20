It’s not my fault I am Inzamam’s nephew: Imam

Opening batsman Imam ul Haq, started of his international career with a bang after he became only the second Pakistani to score a hundred on debut last night.

The batsman, who is also the nephew of Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, was accused of nepotism since he was selected in the 16 man squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“I am not bothered about allegations of nepotism as I have a lot of self belief,” said Imam at the post match conference. The youngster was awarded Man of the Match for his hundred, as Pakistan clinch victory in the third match, and winning the series.

Imam said that he was proud of his achievement, and will continue to perform on the field.

“The best way to answer them is by performing on the ground… Its not my fault that I am Inzi’s nephew but all I can do is to perform as well as I can for as long as possible.”

“I am proud of my record as the second youngest debut-century maker and I will do my level best in the future too,” he said.

The youngster, then thanked his team mates and the management for their support, and head coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfaraz for giving him a chance.