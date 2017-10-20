Here’s how Sonam Kapoor’s boyfriend pampers her during shoots

Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja have been spotted together on several occasions. Now, in this special occasion of Diwali, Ahuja pampers his ladylove with bag full of goodies during the shoot of ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Anand Ahuja pampers her colleagues too. Ahead of Diwali, Ahuja treated Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and the rest of the team to a bagful of goodies.

“An all-girls crew was working round the clock to ensure that the schedule finished in time. Noticing how hard they worked, Anand gifted the cast and crew outfits from Bhane [Ahuja’s line of apparels] as a token of appreciation,”media report.

Sonam Kapoor has been tight-lipped about her love life but her holiday pictures and several appearances with Anand Ahuja have only made the rumours of them dating stronger.

‘Khoobsurat’ actress will also throw a big Diwali party and ofcourse Ahuja will be part of it.