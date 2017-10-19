Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:15 AM

Tax payers in Karachi facing problems

Oct 19, 2017

KARACHI: Many of the tax payers in the metropolis were facing difficulties because of `IT problems’ in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) `Model Branch’ of Kehkeshan, Clifton.

Those who came to pay property tax or motor vehicle tax at the Model Branch of the NBP, were informed that the `system was not working’.

An official at the Branch maintained that a nearby cable of the PTCL was damaged a week ago and that a complaint was also lodged with the PTCL in this regard.

A team of IT from the NBP headoffice had also visited the Model Branch on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NBP Haroon House Branch which used to receive the property tax has also stopped doing that citing one reason or the other.

The tax payers have asked the authorities concerned to ensure that the bank branches receive the property tax as well as other utility bills to rid the consumers of their problems as they face a lot of inconveniences.

The NBP also needed to improve its system to ensure prompt handling of the remittances from abroad.

