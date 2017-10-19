In phone call to Abbasi, Pence appreciates Pakistan for rescuing US-Canadian family

US Vice President Mike Pence called up Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and thanked the government and armed forces of Pakistan for rescuing a US-Canadian family from the captivity of the Taliban.

“Pence thanked the government of Pakistan and praised the professionalism of army and the intelligence agencies for the swift response and safe recovery of the US national Caitlin Coleman, her husband Joshua Boyle and their three children,” a statement from the Prime Minister House said.

The vice president, the communiqué added, reaffirmed the importance of Pak-US bilateral relations, saying the US would like to further build this relationship for peace and prosperity of the region.

Reaffirming the state’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil, PM Abbasi assured that Pakistan would respond to any actionable intelligence shared by the US.

The two leaders, who met last month at the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA session in New York, agreed to maintain high level engagements to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the statement added.

Pence also accepted the invitation of the PM to visit Pakistan in the near future, the memo claimed.

Last week, Pakistan Army rescued the family which was held hostage by militants in Afghanistan for five years, in a move hailed by President Donald Trump as a ‘positive moment’ in relations between Islamabad and Washington.