In 19th CPC Congress report, Xi stresses socialism with Chinese characteristics in new era

The Communist Party of China (CPC) convened its 19th National Congress in Beijing. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, delivered a report, reviewing the progress China has made over the past five years, and stressing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Xi Jinping says socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. A principal contradiction facing the Chinese society has evolved. This contradiction, he says, is between unbalanced and inadequate development and the Chinese people’s ever-growing need for a better life.

“It must be recognized that the evolution of the principal contradiction facing Chinese society does not change the assessment of the present stage of socialism in China. The basic dimension of the Chinese context – that the country is still and will long remain in the primary stage of socialism – has not changed. China’s international status as the world’s largest developing country has not changed,” says Xi.

Xi Jinping says the CPC has been able to develop new thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, describing this as a new perspective to deepen understanding of the laws that underline governance through the Party, the development of socialism, and the evolution of human society. He’s suggested this is a “guide to action” for all Party members, as well as the whole of the Chinese nation.

“The overarching goal of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is to realize socialist modernization and national rejuvenation, and, that on the basis of finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, a two-step approach should be taken to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of the century, ” says Xi.

The CPC has now incorporated the idea of “Beautiful China” into its two-stage development plan. Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of ecological development, suggesting a “Beautiful China” will basically be achieved by 2035, as well as other strategic goals.

“In the first stage from 2020 to 2035, we will build on the foundation created by the moderately prosperous society with a further 15 years of hard work to see that socialist modernization is basically realized. In the second stage from 2035 to the middle of the 21st century, we will, building on having basically achieved modernization, work hard for a further 15 years to develop China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful,” says Xi.

Xi Jinping’s report also affirms the position that the “one country, two systems” policy is the best solution for Hong Kong and Macao. He says the mainland supports the governments and chief executives of both regions, and says the central authorities are going to put a priority on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Xi Jinping has also called on Taiwan authorities to recognize the 1992 Consensus to restore exchanges between the mainland and the island.

He adds the CPC stands firm in safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We will never allow anyone, any organization, or any political party, at any time or in any form, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China,” says Xi.

Xi Jinping reiterates that China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace. China will never pursue development at the expense of others’ interests. No matter what stage of development it reaches, China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion.

In addressing one of the major themes of this year’s Party Congress, Xi Jinping says the CPC will secure a “sweeping victory” in its fight against corruption, saying it’s the greatest threat the Party faces.

“We will institute a system of disciplinary inspection for city and county level Party committees in an intensified effort to address corruption that occurs on the people’s doorsteps. Wherever offenders may flee, they will be brought back and brought to justice,” says Xi.

In concluding his report, Xi Jinping says the Party must be both politically strong and highly competent. He says the Party needs to ensure that it exercises overall leadership and coordinates work in all areas.