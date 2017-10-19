Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmavati’ is in trouble again

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Padmavati’ has been in news since its inception. The sets of the film were vandalised on a couple of occasions and the filmmaker was assaulted by a group called Rajput Karni Sena a few months back.

Now, another Rajput community has threatened to burn cinemas if the makers of the movie don’t show the movie to its members before the official release.

“We won’t tolerate any distortion of history and if any romantic relationship is shown between queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, we will burn cinema halls screening the film,” said Bhanwar Singh Reta, founder of the Jai Rajputana Sangh which consists of 265,000 members.

“Our members are trained in handling a large array of weapons ranging from swords to AK 47 guns. We won’t let anyone dishonour Padmavati and insult the people of Rajasthan,” he added.

The trailer which was revealed last week garnered positive response from the audience. It has become one of the ‘most watched’ video of recent times.

The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It will hit theaters on December 1.