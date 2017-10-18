Shehbaz meets Maryam, says clash between institutions not good for country

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz has emphasised on better relations among all national institutions, saying the current atmosphere of confrontation between institutions “is not in the best interest of the country”.

“The present atmosphere of confrontation between institutions is not in the best interest of the country,” Shehbaz said during a meeting with Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of his brother and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore, according to media.

The Punjab chief minister’s comments came in the backdrop of a simmering controversy stirred by a recent spat between Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Last week Maj Gen Ghafoor said in a TV interview that “if the country’s economy is not bad, it isn’t good either”.

Ahsan hit back immediately advising the military spokesperson to “refrain from commenting on the economy… [because] irresponsible statements could damage Pakistan’s image globally”.

“Every institution should work within its ambit for a sustainable political environment which is beneficial for the country’s progress and prosperity,” Shehbaz said.

Maryam called on the Punjab chief minister and his son Hamza Nawaz after a six-month hiatus. They exchanged views on key political and party matters.

Shehbaz also inquired after Kulsoom Nawaz’s health condition who is under treatment in London and prayed for her early recovery.

Kulsoom, the winning candidate of NA-120 by-poll and former first lady, began her first round of chemotherapy last week in the British capital.

However, Maryam, the political heir apparent of deposed premier Sharif, took to popular microblogging site Twitter to clarify that she had “gone for salam to my uncle [Shehbaz] where he most lovingly treated me to lavish afternoon tea”. She said she was “surprised to see the spin given by the media”.