Sethi, Murad to discuss PSL in Karachi

In order to bring international cricket back to Pakistan’s economic hub Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will meet the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The announcement came after Sri Lanka cricket authority finally confirmed that it will go ahead with its tour of Pakistan later this month for the third and final Twenty20 match.

“I am meeting Sindh CM tomorrow to start preparations for PSL matches in Karachi. Wish me luck!” Sethi announced on social media platform Twitter.

Murad, a known cricket fan had expressed resolve to bring international cricket to Karachi and had stated that the Sindh government will approach the Pakistan Cricket Board for hosting of international cricket matches in major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

He had earlier said that the provincial government is fully prepared, while the security situation in Karachi has also much improved.