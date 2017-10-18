Pakistani engineer working on Jalalabad-Torkham highway project kidnapped

A Pakistani engineer working on the expansion project of the Jalalabad-Torkham highway, the road which connects Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been kidnapped and his captors have demanded a ransom of $1 million.

A video clip, available with media, shows the kidnappers subjecting the engineer, Malik Faiz, to severe torture.

The engineer’s son, Farhan Ahmad, told newsman that his father had joined a foreign company around 18 months ago. “He [Faiz] was abducted at the project’s site,” he added.

The kidnappers, he said, had given the family just four days to pay the ransom money. They also sent a video clip of Faiz being tortured to the family.

Ahmad urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to assist in securing his father’s release.

Last week, the Pakistan Army rescued a Canadian-American family from the captivity of the Taliban.