Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on police training centre in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the police training academy in the Gardez city of Afghanistan’s Paktia province, in which many precious lives were lost while a number of innocent people were injured.

The Government of Pakistan is deeply saddened and grieved over the loss of precious lives in the attack, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this brutal terrorist attack and to the Government and the people of Afghanistan,” it said. “We also pray for speedy recovery of the wounded.”

It added that Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations, and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condemned the Paktia attack in strong words. He said the resolute Afghans fighting against terrorism are their brothers.

He expressed the resolve that both the countries will defeat their joint enemy for the sake of durable peace and stability in the region.