No drone strikes took place in Kurram Agency: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military said that no drone strike has taken place in Pakistan’s Kurram Agency.

“There has been no air violation along Pak-Afg border in that area nor any drone strike in Kurram Agency.”

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that military operations are being conducted in Khost and Paktia province of Afghanistan, opposite Kurram Agency.

During the last 24 hours, a number of air engagements have taken place in those areas inside Afghanistan with reports of heavy losses to terrorists, added the statement.

It added the Resolute Support Mission, the coalition force operating in the country against the Taliban and Daesh, is sharing details about the operation within Afghan territory and the Pakistan Army is vigilant in its own area along the border area.

After Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Afghanistan, coordination between forces of both the countries has enhanced.

A better security management will take both countries towards enduring peace and stability, defeating the common enemy.

At least 31 people have reportedly died in three drone strikes targetting areas near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan over the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had called on the United States to exercise restraint on drone strikes at a time when attempts are underway to revive Afghan-Taliban peace talks.

The foreign minister had expressed hope that the four-nation moot in Muscat, Oman being held to find ways of reviving peace talks with Afghan Taliban militants would yield positive results.