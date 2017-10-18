Govt urged to withdraw Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) urged the Punjab government to withdraw Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC).

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and Vice President Zeshan Khalil stated here that the PIDC was a double taxation as 1.05 per cent tax was being charged on imported consignments in Sindh and 0.90 per cent PIDC at dry ports in Punjab on the pretext of providing resources for maintenance, development and improvement of infrastructure.

The LCCI office-bearers said that imposition of the cess had burdened existing taxpayers, adding that after imposition of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, businessmen had now started clearing their consignment in other provinces to avoid the tax.

He it was not only affecting businesses of clearing agents and transport companies but also causing huge loss to the provincial exchequer.

They hoped that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would look into the matter personally and withdraw the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess in the larger interest of the business community.