No charge of corruption against Ishaq Dar: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz said the reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was still an interim reference and had no link with the Panama papers.

Talking to mediamen here outside the Accountability Court, he said the petitioners in the Supreme Court did not mention the name of Ishaq Dar in the Panama Papers case. He said the political pygmies were trying to come into power through backdoor, adding the prosecution did not know for which crime it will charge Ishaq Dar.

“There is no charge of corruption against Ishaq Dar during his tenure as finance minister of Pakistan. There is no mention of any corruption in the reference against Ishaq Dar.”

He said was of the view that the whole trial was run in haste and people understood that a dirty game was being played to damage the democratic system.

Daniyal pointed out that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) filed its final report on June 10 and the documents on basis of which the prosecutor was cross examining Ishaq Dar were submitted in October. He said NAB prosecution was trying to hoodwink the people of Pakistan.

The opposition was levelling the allegations because of the general election in 2018, he added. Daniyal showed letter by police officer Asmatullah Junejo, in which he told that he was tortured during the sit in by Imran Khan in Islamabad.

“Others should also be brought to court. Like others, we cannot make excuse of back pain or get admitted in the hospital.” The minister said the economy was expanding, energy shortages were reduced and inflation was at the lowest level due to vibrant policies of Pakistan Muslim League(N) government.

The PMLN government paid even the loans taken by governments of Shaukat Aziz and Asif Ali Zardari. He recalled that PTI attacked the Parliament, Prime Minister and Pakistan Television headquarters.

He said PTI should be asked about the foreign loans taken by its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on basis of Iqama and not on the basis of Panama Papers, he noted. Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman said Supreme Court heard the review for three days in the Panama Papers case and the judges said they would listen to the reservations of Sharif family.

“However, now we are still waiting for the detailed order by the apex court.” She pleaded the Islamabad High Court to use its power to hear their petitions challenging the references filed in the accountability court.

The minister asked why civilians were being asked to offer themselves for accountability and other powerful sections of society were not being touched.