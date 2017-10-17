KRK claims he dated Kareena Kapoor for four years

Self-proclaimed Indian critic Kamaal R Khan recently posted on Twitter a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and claimed that he dated her for 4 years.

This claim came as a response to the latest turns of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s affair controversies and proved that KRK is clearly supporting Hrithik in this war. KRK has faced backlash from Bollywood film fraternity multiple times for commenting on different celebrities. This time he took social media by storm by involving Bollywood diva in his cheap tactic to gain publicity.

Although, KRK did not actually mean what he said on Twitter, but he clearly implied that he was poking fun at Kangana Ranaut and her sister. While some found it quite funny, many were of the opinion that KRK has hit a new low with his recent tweet.

While many people have enjoyed this allegedly sensible picture posted by KRK that apparently proves a point to many, others question the need for defaming anyone to make a statement.