Imran backtracks on 100,000 pounds statement, submits new documents to SC

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted more documents in the Supreme Court (SC), taking a new position on a sum of nearly 100,000 pounds that the SC had raised questions over.

The documents were submitted in reference to a petition filed against Imran by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, which seeks the disqualification of Imran over the non-disclosure of assets and existence of offshore companies.

Backtracking on his earlier position that approximately 99,000 pounds had been spent on legal fees and associated costs, Khan on Monday claimed that the amount had only initially been retained but parts of it were later remitted to him by the company.

According to the details provided in Khan’s latest statement submitted in the SC, he was initially informed by the directors and shareholders of Niazi Services Ltd. (NSL) in 2003 that approximately 100,000 pounds had been retained by NSL for legal costs after a County Court decision against them in United Kingdom.

However, after an appellate court decision in their favour, NSL transferred 40,000 pounds to his account in May 2014. The amount “was not recalled earlier” by Khan and his tax consultants, which is why the court had not been informed of it, he said today.

Furthermore, 42,456 euros were remitted to him after NSL reached a settlement with the tenant of the London flat in two installments in 2007 and 2008.

The 40,000 pounds were declared to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) since Khan was an MNA in the period. However, the 43,456 euros amount was only declared to the tax authorities and not to the ECP because the PTI chief had ceased to remain the MNA in 2008.

“The position earlier taken qua the remaining almost GBP 100,000 retained by NSL in 2003 was based on memory, incorrect advice, absence of requisite record, lack of documentary information,” the statement said about Khan’s previous position on the matter.

Earlier this month, in documents submitted to the SC, Khan had claimed that the 99,000 pounds leftover in the NSL bank account had been spent on legal matters. It was added that Khan had no more money to show in connection with the account of NSL.

His reply to the petition argued that the PTI chief remained an MNA between 2002 to 2007 and during the said period, he did not receive anything from the said account, as there was no receivable amount.

By 2013, the money in the account had been spent so there was nothing to show in the financial documents for the 2013 elections.

Hanif Abbasi, the petitioner in the case, had then requested the court to not consider the ‘unverified’ documents submitted by Khan.

Tareen submits record of leased land

PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen also submitted a detailed record to the Supreme Court of land he has leased.

The record submitted to the court comprised 10 volumes.

“Complete record of 18,000 acres leased land with lease deeds, crossed cheque payments and revenue docs confirming ownership submitted,” Tareen wrote on Twitter.

The voluminous record includes details of land leased by the PTI leader in Rahim Yar Khan and the 18,500 acre land he aquired via private lease.

The record includes transfer deeds, lease agreements, witness declarations and other details concerning the leased land.