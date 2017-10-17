Drone attack near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency: media report

PESHAWAR: A drone attack took place near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram Agency.

According to media, multiple people were feared injured in the attack, which reportedly targetted a house in Kurran Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas

However, it was being ascertained whether the attack took place within the territorial limits of Pakistan or Afghanistan.

Prior to this, a suspected US drone strike on September 15 killed three and injured two in Kurram Agency, a political agent had said.

Kurram Agency Political Agent Baseer Khan Wazir had told media the drone strike took place in Pakistani territory, six kilometres from the Afghan border.

Officials said the strike took place in remote Ghuz Ghari village in Kurram agency, close to the Afghan border where at least five fighters from the Afghan Taliban had gathered.

In March, two people were killed in Lower Kurram Agency in what was said to be the first drone strike under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The first US strike under the Trump administration killed two men riding a motorbike in Kurram, while the second suspected attack happened in late April in North Waziristan, one of seven tribal districts stretching along the Afghan border.