CPC National Congress spokesperson to address the media

A spokesperson for the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress is set to address the news media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 (Today).
The CPC National Congress, an event held every 5 years, will be convened in Beijing the following day, Wednesday, October 18th.
A total of 2,287 delegates have been elected from across China to attend the Congress.
China Plus will bring you live coverage of the event at 4:20 p.m. (Beijing Time).
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily