China congratulates Azoulay’s nomination as candidate for UNESCO chief

Oct 17, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

China congratulates France’s former minister of culture, Audrey Azoulay, on her nomination as candidate for the new chief of UNESCO, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay delivers a speech to the press after being elected Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at the organization’s headquarter in Paris, France.

“China hopes that UNESCO will continue to contribute to world peace, sustainable development, civilization exchange and building a shared future for mankind under the leadership of its new chief,” spokesperson Lu Kang said in his remarks at a routine press briefing.

If confirmed by UNESCO’s general conference next month, Azoulay, 45, will be the second female director general to head the UN cultural agency after her predecessor Irina Bokova, who retires in November.

China attaches great importance to the role of UNESCO and will continue to actively participate in and support the work of the agency as well as its chief, Lu said.

