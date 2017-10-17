China congratulates Azoulay’s nomination as candidate for UNESCO chief

China congratulates France’s former minister of culture, Audrey Azoulay, on her nomination as candidate for the new chief of UNESCO, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“China hopes that UNESCO will continue to contribute to world peace, sustainable development, civilization exchange and building a shared future for mankind under the leadership of its new chief,” spokesperson Lu Kang said in his remarks at a routine press briefing.

If confirmed by UNESCO’s general conference next month, Azoulay, 45, will be the second female director general to head the UN cultural agency after her predecessor Irina Bokova, who retires in November.

China attaches great importance to the role of UNESCO and will continue to actively participate in and support the work of the agency as well as its chief, Lu said.