Small industrial zone to be created in Tashkent

The Government of Uzbekistan issued a resolution “On establishment of a small industrial zone in Uchtepa district of the city of Tashkent” on 7 October 2017.
According to the document, a small industrial zone is being established in Uchtepa district of Tashkent.
A small industrial zone is created on the basis of the building and construction of AOKS Plus Business (formerly the NGO Signal).
The Government of Uzbekistan order to establish the Directorate of the Small Industrial Zone “Uchtepa” within a month. Also the Government entrusted within two months to approve schedules for implementation of investment projects proposed for placement on its territory.
