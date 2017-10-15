National exhibition of industrial products of Tajikistan opens in Tashkent

A national exhibition of industrial products of Tajikistan opened in Tashkent on 11 October 2017.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sahib Saifnazarov at the opening ceremony of the exhibition said that Tajikistan is a close neighbor and an important trading partner of Uzbekistan.

He noted that due to the efforts of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the trade turnover between the countries in 2016 grew by 18% to US$200 million and in the first nine months of 2017 – by 25% to US$180 million.

Saifnazarov added that the exhibition will allow Uzbek entrepreneurs to familiarize themselves with goods produced in Tajikistan and establish long-term partnerships with Tajik partners.

The chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, Fayziddin Kakhhorzoda said that more than 150 Tajik companies are participating in the exhibition. According to him, 300 products are displayed at the exhibition.

Fayziddin Kakhhorzoda expressed hope that this exhibition will give an impetus to development of trade and economic ties between the countries.

The exhibition presents products of the construction industry, light industry, processing industries, pharmaceuticals, etc.