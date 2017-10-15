Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:30 AM

Mehwish Hayat to continue TV despite success in film

Oct 15, 2017

LAHORE: Film star Mehwish Hayat has said that although she has been very successful in film, she will continue working for television.

Talking to media, she said that TV dramas and serials could serve as an academy for the film artistes.

She said that her performance on an item song in film “Na-Maloom Afraad” gave her big popularity and her main role in film “Main Punjab Nahi Ja’oon Gi” has brought her unprecedented fame.

