Delegation of Uzbekistan take part in meeting of “SCO – Afghanistan” Contact Group

Oct 15, 2017 Uzbek News Bulletin 0

A delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan took part in the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group in Moscow (Russia) on 11 October 11.

Delegations of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Afghanistan participated in the meeting.

The delegations exchanged views on the situation in and around the IRA and the ways of the Afghan settlement.

Special attention was paid to the priority tasks for establishing cooperation between the SCO member states and Afghanistan.

